On the northeastern fringe of Mohave County, uranium deposits near the Grand Canyon could represent billions in local industry. But recent efforts in the U.S. Senate by Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema could leave those assets buried.
The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources approved S.B. 387, also known as the Grand Canyon Protection Act. The proposed law was introduced last year by Kelly and Sinema, and would effectively prohibit new uranium mines in the area surrounding Grand Canyon National Park. Once the bill leaves committee, it will return to the Senate floor for an official vote.
“The Grand Canyon is unique, it’s like no other place on the planet,” Kelly said at a hearing of the Senate committee this week. “Instead of damaging one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, we should develop other uranium reserves. The United States needs a secure and reliable source of uranium, but this area of Northern Arizona accounts for a small fraction of our uranium reserves.”
According to Kelly, the bill has received broad support by tribal agencies, conservation advocates, local officials and businesses throughout Arizona.
Kelly said this week that the ban would affect about one million acres of federal land surrounding Grand Canyon National Park. Uranium mining in the area may put aquifers and springs inside the park at risk, and pose a threat to the nearby Hualapai Indian Reservation.
Contention from Mohave County
The move followed appeals by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to renew uranium mining in the region, following a 20-year mining moratorium imposed in the area surrounding the Grand Canyon in 2012. Supervisor Buster Johnson has until now led efforts to prevent a permanent ban on uranium mining from occurring in Mohave County.
According to Johnson, the economic impact of uranium mining in Mohave County alone could amount to as much as $29 billion, according to a study commissioned in 2009 - with the exclusion of all other minerals that could be mined from the area. And since then, that amount has only grown.
And although Kelly said areas of Mohave County surrounding the Grand Canyon contain only a fraction of U.S. uranium reserves, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that only about 7% of uranium delivered to U.S. nuclear reactors was produced domestically as of 2017. The remainder of that uranium was imported from Canada, Kazakhstan, Australia - and almost 20% of uranium used in U.S. nuclear plants was produced in Russia as of five years ago.
Johnson said in a 2019 interview with Today’s News-Herald that he held concerns as to possible uranium shortages should one of the above countries stop selling uranium to the United States, either by general refusal or economic sanctions.
This week, the Grand Canyon Protection Act’s approval by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee was an apparent source of frustration for Johnson.
“This is purely a political bill,” Johnson said. “Mining has changed over the years, and does not cause the damage that was done by the government in the 1950s. Congress has set aside millions of dollars to clean up sites from the 50s, and mining companies have offered to go in and clean up the contaminated areas. No one wants them to do it. My opinion is that it would remove the reason they would use to try and ban mining.”
Johnson said he has spoken with representatives of Sinema and Kelly about the subject, and he is now attempting to work with members of the U.S. House of Representatives to defeat the bill if it is sent to the House floor.
Past damage, and present efforts at conservation
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, mining companies extracted four million tons of uranium from Navajo Indian land from 1944 through 1986, which the U.S. government bought for use in nuclear weapons.
Since then, Navajo tribe members who worked in those mines have suffered fatal complications including kidney failure and cancer linked to uranium contamination.
In 1984, the U.S. government and Arizona mining companies agreed to tighter regulations and committed to efforts in mitigating possible pollution from mining in the Grand Canyon region.
But efforts to further protect the area from mining led to a moratorium under former President Barack Obama. And previous efforts to make that moratorium permanent were proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson) in 2019. That effort was opposed by Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents the area of Mohave County.
“(The ban) will kill jobs, harm local economies, infringe on private property rights, threaten national security and undermine American energy security,” Gosar said of Grijalva’s proposed 2019 legislation.
In 2020, now-president Joe Biden publicly stated that he would oppose uranium mining in the area surrounding the Grand Canyon.
