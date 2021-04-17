The Lake Havasu City Senior Center remains closed more than a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But an ongoing regional partnership will continue to serve Havasu’s seniors until the center’s reopening.
The Senior Center has been closed since March 2020, and the Mohave County Department of Public Health has worked closely with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to determine when the facility would be reopened.
But according to Health Director Denise Burley, that opening may have to wait.
Burley says the center might not reopen until the county reaches the state’s “minimal” threshold for reported cases and percentage of residents who have tested positive for the virus. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County reported a rate of 41 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents as of April 4, and a positivity percentage of 6.2% for the virus – following a downward trend that began earlier this year. To reach a “minimal” threshold required to reopen the senior center, the county would require a maximum reported range of 10 cases out of 100,000 residents, with a 5% positivity rate.
In Lake Havasu City, greater care is being taken with area seniors. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county residents ages 65-74 are about five times more likely to be hospitalized due to the virus as residents ages 18-29. Older residents have an even greater chance of hospitalization or death due to the virus, the CDC reported last year.
The senior center’s meal services were suspended last March, but the county has worked with WACOG to offer nutritional services to area seniors via delivery and drive-through alternatives.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could vote on whether to accept about $25,900 in-kind donations to the Lake Havasu Senior Center, even as the facility continues limited operations for senior nutrition. That amount represents the bulk of donations – totaling $35,325 – received by county-subsidized senior centers in Havasu, Kingman and Golden Shores. According to county records, those donations have been rendered in the form of repairs, landscaping and office supplies granted to each facility.
“The Lake Havasu City Senior Nutrition Program Site Council has historically been more active and robust compared to other sites,” Burley said this week. “(The Havasu center) has been able to sustain support during this time of drive-through meal operations.”
The Lake Havasu City Senior Center, on 450 Acoma Boulevard, remained closed as of Friday afternoon. Questions for staff were referred to Burley’s office.
