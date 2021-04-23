The Lake Havasu City senior center’s dining room won’t be able to reopen until enough volunteers can be recruited to help with food distribution.
Mohave County Supervisors voted last week to reopen the senior centers on May 7 after a year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the lengthy closures left the county’s senior centers in Havasu, Kingman and Bullhead City without enough volunteers in its ranks. Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley has said many of the volunteers have been in the older age demographics said to be more at risk to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result many chose not to participate in community events
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould said Thursday that the dining rooms at the senior centers will remain closed until enough volunteers come forward. Until then, drive-through meal pick-ups will continue.
People interested in volunteering should contact Rena Arnold at 928-453-0715, or rena.arnold@mohavecounty.us.
