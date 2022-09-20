Preparation for tax season is almost underway for the Senior Tax Aid program. This volunteer-led group works directly with the IRS and assists residents with free tax filing.

The Lake Havasu City-based program seeks out seniors and low-income families who meet a range of requirements in order to receive the no-cost tax services. A few of these requirements include seniors who have income from investments and social security, retired seniors and families who fall in the low income range. Tax services are held at the Lake Havasu Senior Center by appointment only.

