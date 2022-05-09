The Lake Havasu High School graduating class of 2022 has raked in the scholarship money.
On Monday night at the performing arts center, Lake Havasu High School held its annual event Evening of Excellence. The ceremony was a chance for the high school to recognize all the scholarship funds its seniors have earned for their post high school graduation.
The outgoing seniors collectively earned $3.7 million in scholarships (slightly less than last year’s total) to universities all over the nation. The largest scholarship was earned by Jett Halfacre-Buie who earned a $293,484 scholarship to Emory University/Georgia Tech. Halfacre-Buie also earned $3,500 in other scholarships.
The second largest scholarship was the US Air Force ROTC scholarship for $111,200 that went to Knight, Dylan Caton, who is attending Belmont University. Caton also received two $500 scholarships for the Veterans of Foreign Wars group.
Of Arizona’s three public universities, Northern Arizona University gave the most to LHHS, awarding 41 students with scholarships, 24 of which were the $44,096 full ride Lumberjack Scholars Award.
Arizona State University gave 17 scholarships to Havasu seniors. Six of the scholarships are for the ASU Havasu campus. Finally the University of Arizona gave out four Wildcat Distinction scholarships totaling $200,000.
Scholarships:
Alpha Delta Kappa-Grover/Anutta-Kailey Eckland $750, Emma Dolan $750
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81-Molly Wolke $2,000, Emma Jo Busto $2,000, Alison Grogan $2,000, Samantha Durbin $2,000, Jessie Diller $2,000
American Legion Post 81- Gerard Bolden Jr. $1,000, Cade Burgener $1,000, Logan Vetter $1,000
Sons of the American Legion 81-Aaron Miller $1,000
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4299 Carl Frakes Memorial-Rio Donaldson $1,000, Luis Hernandez $1,000, Harley Johnson $1,000, Ian Kingston $1,000, Seth Krick $1,000, Alex Lopex $1,000, Arianne Macready $1,000, Alysen Rieth $1,000, Hailey Smith $1,000, Skylar Wiesner $1,000
Catholic Daughters of America-Logan Andrade $500, Carson Balboni $500, Jessie Diller $500, Rio Donaldson $500, Kailey Eckland $500, Luis Hernandez Gomez, $500, Annie Kalauli $500, Morgan Kross $500, Kylie Maloney $500, Aldo Pricco $500, Alysen Rieth $500, Hailey Smith $500
Christie Conway Locatis Scholarship- Alison Grogan $4,000
Daughters of the American Revolution-Emma Jo Busto $500, Gianna Jehle $1,000, Mackenzie Zemojtel $1,000
Day Breaker Lions-Faith Davis $1,000, Lane Daigle $1,000, Rio Donaldson $1,000, Melanie Vega $1,000
Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 27-Annie Kalauli $2,000
Elks Most Valuable Student-Faith Davis $4,000, Arianne Macready $4,000, Sophie Wescott $4,000
Elks Honor Award-Ian Kingston $2,000, Melanie Vega $2,000, Molly Wolke $2,000
Elks Ace Johnson Award- Cody Pellaton $1,500
Arizona Elk’s Association-Jett Halfacre-Buie $1,500
GEO Group- Gerard Bolden Jr., $1,000, Annie Kalauli $1,000, Bre Thompson $1,000, Melanie Vega $1,000, Seth Krick $1,000
Horatio Alger Denny Sanford Arizona State Scholar - Anthony Wood $10,000
The Worth & Dot Foundation Scholarship- Anthony Wood $4,000
Friends of Paul Bailey Memorial Scholarship-Mackenzie Zemojtel $605
Fraternal Order of Police-Gerard Bolden Jr. $1,000
Havasu Art Guild-Faith Davis $3,000
Havasu Classics Car Club-Molly Wolke $500, Lane Daigle $500, Faith Davis $500, Sophie Wescott $500
Havasu Lions FC- Aubrie Carver $500, Jett Halfacre-Buie $500
Havasu Regional Medical Center Auxiliary-Alexa Alvarez $1,000, Rio Donaldson $1,000, Alison Grogan $1,000, Refilwe Kesitilwe $1,000, Avery Kollars $1,000, Alyssa Musselman $1,000, Hailey Smith $1,000,
Lake Havasu Soccer League/Havasu Lions FC-Jett Halfacre Buie $500, Aubrie Carver $500
Joel Michael Ribich Scholarship- Jett Halfacre-Buie $1,000
Kiwanis-Carson Balboni $5,700, Corbin Horvath $750.00
Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society-Samantha Durbin $1,000, Arianna McCready $1,000
Lake Havasu Sunrise Rotary-Sophie Wescott $1,000, Jing-Mei Lin $1,000, Refilwe Kesitilwe $1,000
Lake Havasu Sunrise Rotary Martha Bennett Scholarship- Nathan Hipolito $10,000
LHC Recreation Jump Start Scholarship-Kailey Eckland
LHC Aquatic Safety Scholarship-Gerard Bolden Jr.
Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club Jim Lamon Scholarship-Emma Jo Busto $500
Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club Linda Hasslen Memorial Scholarship-Arianne Macraedy $500
Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club Dolores George Memorial-Gianna Jehle $500
Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club Martha Varvis Scholarship-Jing-Mei Lin $500
LHUSD#1 Administrator’s Scholarship- Kailey Eckland $800
Marine Corps League Auxiliary #757-Jessie Diller $1,000, Ian Kingston $1,000
Marine Corps League Detachment #757-Emma Jo Busto $3,000, Annie Kalauli $3,000, Avery Kollars $$3,000, Mackenzie Zemojtel $3,000
Masonic Scholarship- Mackenzie Zemojtel $600
National Society of Colonial Dames XVIIC Ocotillo Chapter LHC- Mark Martin $500
Our Lady of The Lake Church & School-Anthony Wood $2,000
PEO-Alexa Alvarez $1,500
Military Officers Association of America The Gerald Jacob Hietas Scholarship-Aaron Miller $600
VFW Auxiliary-Mackenzie Zemojtel $1,000, Dylan Caton $500
VFW-Jayden Jameson $1,000, Dylan Caton $500
London Bridge Rotary Club-Sophie Wescott $1,000, Aldo Pricco $1,000, Anthony Wood $1,000, Alyssa Musselman $1,000, Melanie Vega $1,000, Kylie Maloney $1,000, Jayden Jameson $1,000, Kailey Eckland $1,000, Seth Krick $1,000, Alex Lopez $1,000
The Sweete Scholarship-Samantha Durbin $20,000
The University of Maine-Alysen Rieth $48,091
Emory University/Georgia Tech-Jett Halfacre-Buie $293,484
Westmont College-Gia Jehle $18,000
Concordia University-Aubrie Carver $96,000
Palm Beach Atlantic University- Hannah Jackson $86,892
University of Jamestown-Cody Pellaton $80,000
The University of Tampa-Mason Sain $52,000
Arizona State University Lake Havasu City- University Scholarship-Darlene Nieblas $4,000
Arizona State University Lake Havasu City- Dean’s Scholarship- Jessie Diller $12,000
Arizona State University Lake Havasu City-Provost Scholarship-Rio Donaldson $16,000, Austin Head $16,000, Jing Mei-Lin $16,000
Arizona State University Lake Havasu City -President Scholarship-Sophie Wescott $18,800
Arizona State University-University Scholarship-Johan Perea $8,000
Arizona State University-Dean’s Scholarship-Luis Hernandez Gomez $20,000, Jacob Magdaleno $20,000, Holland McDonald $20,000, Kate Romer $20,000, Anthony Wood $20,000
Arizona State University-President’s Scholarship-Cooper Jones $32,000, Samantha Durbin $32,000, Morgan Kross $32,000, Mackenzie Zemojtel $32,000
Arizona State University-Dean’s Scholarship-Avah Moore $40,000
Northern Arizona University-Lumberjack Scholars Award-$44,096-Emeleen Adler, Alexa Alvarez, Isiah Aspa-Bavier, Carly Cordeiro, Lane Daigle, Emma Dolan, Angelyse Granadino, Alison Grogan, Nathan Hipolito, Refilwe Kesitilwe, Avery Kollars, Arianne Macready, Mark Martin, Alyssa Mussleman, Carlos Perez, Kira Pope, Mahala Preston, Jasmin Sanchez, Tyler Thuneman, Ashley Trafecanty, Eryn Vega, Sierra Whitt, Max Wolke, Molly Wolke
Northern Arizona University President’s Scholarship-$32,000-Kiana Ball, Cierra Buchholz, Faith DAVIS, Kaia Green, Ian Kingston
Northern Arizona University Dean’s with Distinction Scholarship-$26,000-Kailey Eckland, Natalie Ramirez, Colin Redman
Northern Arizona University Dean’s Scholarship-$20,000-Valeria Alvarez, Kaley Diemer, Audencia Espinoza, Saray Garcia, Leilani Guzman, Kaylee Karkruff, Aiden Klatt, Ashley Powell, Alazai Robles
Opportunity Scholarship $10,000- Mackenzie Manzanares, Hayden Voight
Grand Canyon University Chancelor Scholarship-Corbin Horvath $44,400
Grand Canyon University President Scholarship-Kiana Bolton $35,600, Maria Mack $33,200
Grand Canyon University Provost Scholarship-Allyssa Lombardo $32,400
Grand Canyon University Dean Scholarship-Natalia Spencer $25,200
Grand Canyon University Antelope Scholarship-Harley Johnson $17,600
University of Arizona Wildcat Distinction Scholarship-Ellerie Blomenkamp $50,000, Jayden Jameson $50,000, Aaron Miller $50,000, Thor Senica $50,000
Mohave Community College President’s High Honors-Gordon Tarnow $4,000
Mohave Community College Dean’s Honors-Vince Carrillo $3,000, Marissa Bielecki $3,000, Preston Cole $3,000, Ariel Rodriguez-Munoz $3,000, Madison Dodson $3,000, Jacob Azar Jr. $3,000,
Mohave Community Scholarship Academic Scholarship- Kendal McCarthy $2,000, Nathan Wirachowsky $2,000, April Dokter $2,000, Hailey Smith $2,000, William Leipart $2,000, Blake Jolley $2,000, Sarah Long $2,000, Emily Epler $2,000, Zane Atkins $2,000, Bre Thompson $2,000 Abigail Soto $2,000
US Army-William Swann
US Army ROTC Scholarship/Embry-Riddle, FL.- Carson Balboni $68,000
US Air Force- Andon Swanson, Charlotte Upshaw, Hunter Campbell, Miguel Mendoza
US Air Force ROTC Scholarship/Belmont University-Dylan Caton $111,200
US Navy- Eliana Lira, Dylan Bucknum
US Marines-Christian Duran
