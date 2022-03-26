The final defendant in the alleged murder of a former Lake Havasu City resident is now scheduled to close in June, after his sentencing hearing this week was delayed for a second time.
Brian W. Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty in December to charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes. Robinson was scheduled to appear in February for sentencing in the case, but that sentencing was delayed as Robinson’s defense sought testimony from private mitigation specialists. His sentencing hearing was scheduled to resume on Friday, but Robinson’s legal counsel requested a continuance in the case. According to Robinson’s attorneys, mitigation and mental health experts were still compiling their respective reports for Robinson’s hearing as of this week.
Robinson’s sentencing hearing is now scheduled to take place June 10, in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Doug Camacho. Under Arizona statute, Robinson may face as long as 22 years in prison for the offense.
The Case
Robinson was one of three defendants in the April 4 shooting death of Stacy Hakes, and prosecutors say he is the defendant directly responsible for the crime.
According to Lake Havasu City investigators in the case, Hakes was seen by witnesses at a local bar with Robinson and co-defendants Adeline Rea, 33, and Ramon Canas, 45, earlier in the evening. According to alleged witness statements, Robinson engaged in a confrontation with Hakes at the business, and was heard saying that he would kill Hakes before the victim left the bar.
Police say that Canas, who himself had prior felony convictions, furnished Robinson with a gun. Investigators say that Rea gave Robinson a ride to her Sunfield Drive residence, where Hakes would arrive early Easter morning. Robinson allegedly approached Hakes’ vehicle at the scene, and fired the fatal gunshot through the window of Hakes’ vehicle.
Police investigation in the case lasted about one week, before Robinson’s co-defendants were arrested in Lake Havasu City on April 12. A statewide search for Robinson’s whereabouts began last April, when investigators believed him to be in the Tucson area. Robinson surrendered himself into custody on April 14, at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department headquarters in Kingman.
All three defendants were initially arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the case. Rea and Canas each accepted plea agreements in the case last year, and have since been sentenced on lesser felony counts of facilitating first-degree murder.
Sentencing
Mohave County prosecutors indicated earlier this year that they would seek the maximum sentence against Robinson at his sentencing hearing. And according to family of the victim, such a sentence would be no more than they believe Robinson deserves.
Patricia Rose, who is Hakes’ aunt, submitted a publicly available letter on March 21 to Camacho, appealing for firm sentencing against the accused.
“Getting the call on Easter that Stacy had been killed changed my life forever,” Rose wrote. “I still can’t make sense of why … the senselessness of his loss has made my outlook on like endlessly sad.”
Rose is now a member of a support group for those who are coping with grief. Her attitude toward Hakes’ alleged killer now fluctuates between sadness and anger, she said.
“It’s sadness that (Hakes) can’t be here to raise his daughter, sadness that even as he had gotten his life to a fabulous place, the great experiences ahead were stolen by a coward. And anger that Brian Robinson is allowed to continue living after unnecessarily taking Stacy’s life.”
Rose said her anger and confusion in the case were only compounded by the knowledge that Robinson will one day be released from prison.
“Is 25 years adequate? If that is the maximum, then so be it,” Rose said.” (Robinson) can still visit and communicate with his loved ones. Stacy can’t because (Robinson) stole that from him.”
