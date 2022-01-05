A 25-year-old defendant was scheduled to appear this week for sentencing in a DUI accident that resulted in almost $250,000 in damage to the London Bridge. An order that he pay restitution may have been likely, and jail wasn’t out of the question.
But on Tuesday, no one expected to learn that Adam N. Carpenter, of New York, had been grounded.
Defense attorney Virginia Crews, of Kingman-based Shawn Hamp Law Offices, informed the court this week that Carpenter would be unable to appear in Mohave Superior Court for sentencing on Tuesday, after Carpenter’s flight from New York was canceled this week.
Carpenter’s canceled flight follows thousands of cancellations by airlines worldwide, after inclement weather and an increased risk posed by the coronavirus prompted many airlines to postpone travel throughout the U.S.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe ordered on Tuesday that Carpenter will be sentenced on Jan. 20, barring further delays.
Carpenter’s case began on July 3, 2020, when he was visiting Havasu on leave from Twenty-Nine Palms Military Base in California. According to Lake Havasu City Police investigators, Former USMC Cpl. Carpenter consumed alcohol at a restaurant on the Island before attempting to drive across the London Bridge. In doing so, Carpenter allegedly struck at least one other vehicle before his pickup truck left the roadway, and crashed through as many as three sections of the bridge’s granite railing.
When responding officers arrived at the scene, Carpenter’s vehicle was partially suspended above the Bridgewater Channel, and the defendant appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Carpenter was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and a breath test later showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.193% when he was taken into custody.
Carpenter pleaded guilty last year to one felony count of destruction of property, and a misdemeanor count of DUI. Under the agreement, Carpenter will receive a possible jail sentence at Sipe’s discretion. He will also receive a sentence of supervised probation, and could be required to pay full restitution to Lake Havasu City and Southwest Risk Insurance for damages incurred in the offense.
Court records show that Carpenter was subjected to military discipline within one month of his arrest in Havasu. Carpenter was demoted from to his current rank of lance corporal, with a loss of pay and privileges. He was additionally required to forfeit $2,300 of his pay, and was confined to his quarters at Twenty-Nine Palms for 45 days.
In December 2020, Carpenter received an administrative separation from the Marine Corps. Although his character of conduct was listed as “honorable” as of last year, he has since been removed from active service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.