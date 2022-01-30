Sentencing will be delayed for a Lake Havasu City man who pleaded guilty last month to charges of second-degree murder. The reason given by defense attorney is that private mitigation experts will need more time to complete their report – and the defense will need $2,500 from the court to pay for it.
Brian W. Robinson, 36, was one of three alleged suspects arrested last April in the death of former Havasu resident Stacy Hakes, 37. Robinson, who was initially arrested on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, pleaded guilty in December to a lesser count of second-degree murder under an agreement with prosecutors. Robinson is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for sentencing in March, and could face 10 to 25 years in prison for the offense.
Robinson’s sentencing was formerly scheduled to take place Feb. 4, but Flagstaff attorney Daniel B. Kaiser, of Kaiser Law Group, requested that the defendant’s sentencing be postponed as private mitigation specialists seek to justify less than the maximum sentence for Robinson in the case.
On Thursday, Kaiser filed a motion to be granted $2,500 in investigative funding from the county, to pay for the pending mitigation report. As of Friday, that motion had not yet been granted by the court.
Robinson will be the last of three defendants to be sentenced in Hakes’ death, which took place early Easter morning in the driveway of codefendant Adeline Rea, 32, on Sunfield Drive.
According to initial police statements, Rea and codefendant Ramon Canas, 44, acted as accomplices in the crime last year. Rea was accused of providing transportation for Robinson to the scene, and later attempting to mislead Lake Havasu City Police detectives in their investigation. Canas – who had prior felony convictions – was believed to have furnished Robinson with the alleged murder weapon.
Rea and Canas were each charged with counts of first-degree murder in the case last year. Both accepted plea agreements with prosecutors, and have since been sentenced on felony counts of facilitating first-degree murder.
Robinson, who was believed to have been directly responsible for Hakes’ death, surrendered himself into custody on April 14, at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman.
He is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 in Mohave Superior Court.
