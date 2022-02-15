The former director of the Colorado River Building Industry Association will be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to one count of felony theft.
Lisa Theophilus, 62, faced felony charges last year when she was allegedly found to have accrued more than $30,000 in debt under a credit card account in the name of former CRBIA Director Bud Schulz. The card was reportedly issued in 2010, when Theophilus served as an office manager under Schulz. Police say Theophilus continued to use the credit card without Schulz’ knowledge or permission until 2018, when she herself served as the organization’s director.
Theophilus signed an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors last month, under which she pled guilty to one felony count of theft, with additional charges of fraud and identity theft dismissed in the case. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors have recommended a sentence of supervised probation to be determined by the court, as well as court-ordered counseling. Under the agreement, she would also be required to pay $6,824 in restitution to the Colorado River Building Industry Association.
According to initial police statements, the credit card allegedly obtained and used by Theophilus was discovered in 2020, when Schulz attempted to refinance his home. The refinancing would have saved Schulz and his wife about $5,000 per year with a lower mortgage rate, but they were unable to do so due to an unexpectedly low credit rating.
Schulz allegedly discovered the existence of the credit card, into which Theophilus had paid back more than $10,000 by 2019, but an outstanding debt of about $20,000 still remained. Schulz contacted police, and detectives interviewed Theophilus in the case last year.
According to police, Theophilus admitted that many of the transactions on the credit account were made by herself, and were not authorized by the victim or the Building Association. Theophilus also allegedly admitted to making payments into the account from the Building Association’s own checking account, rather than using her personal money or bank account to do so.
Under Theophilus’ plea agreement, the felony charge of theft will be reduced to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of her probation.
As of Tuesday, Theophilus remained free from custody on her own recognizance.
