Adam R. Lang

Adam R. Lang.

A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to be sentenced next month in a case that began with an accidental shooting, and ended with the alleged discovery of 18 firearms and a quantity of cocaine at his residence.

Under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, 32-year-old Adam R. Lang pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of attempted possession of narcotics for sale. He was initially arrested in February on felony counts including theft, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a drug offense and possession of a prohibited weapon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.