A time change begins next week that affects Lake Havasu City parents who pick up free meals through the school district’s “Grab & Go” meal service for children 18 and under.
Beginning Monday, the free bags of food will be distributed earlier in the day. At Havasupai, Smoketree, and Thunderbolt schools, the hours are 10:30 a.m. until noon. At New Hope Calvary Church in Desert Hills, the meals are handed out 11 a.m. to noon.
“It’s getting warmer, so we’re adjusting our time so the food stays cooler and our staff is more comfortable,” said Anne Taffe, an official with Taher Food Service. Taher contracts with the Lake Havasu Unified School District to provide breakfast and lunches at the district’s eight schools.
When the school year abruptly ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Taher continued to offer free food to all Havasu children age 18 and under. Taher’s Food Service Director Chris Gallaga estimated that 600 to 800 meals are handed out daily in the Havasu area.
There is no cost to the school district for the service, he said. The United States Department of Agriculture foots the bill.
The meal bags contain lunch and breakfast items. On Tuesday, the bags contained peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, milk, string cheese, fruit and cereal for the next morning. Gallaga said his crews shy away from pre-packaged foods, preferring instead to serve up food they prepare themselves.
“We do a lot of preparation by hand. We make our own chicken salad,” he said. “We’re trying to keep up the nutrition standards.”
That means serving fresh fruit, not canned, and more whole-grain foods. But even the best of rules must be bent.
“We’re handing out whole milk right now because that’s all we could get from Shamrock. We’re telling parents to water it down a little if they don’t want their kids to have whole milk,” Gallaga said. “Normally we only serve 1% milk.”
Muffins are another hot item that is scarce, he said. But because Taher can tap into several different distributors for foods, Havasu kids are receiving substitutions, such as bagels with cream cheese.
“There isn’t anything we haven’t been able to get,” he said.
At the “Grab & Go” local distribution sites, Taher employee teams hand out the meal bags five days a week. The system allows Gallaga to keep most of his staff of 70 on the payroll. The teams work every other week, allowing everyone who wants to earn a paycheck the chance to do so.
Acknowledging that there are “different degrees of nervousness” about the pandemic among the Taher staff, Gallaga said he tried to design a delivery system at each site that keeps everyone safe.
“I tried to find a balance between workers’ safety and our families’ safety,” he said.
At Havasupai Elementary Tuesday morning, Julie Skarpnes and Karen Barbee steadily worked to hand out meal bags while practicing social distancing. The women placed the requested number of bags on a wheeled cart and then pushed the cart toward the driver’s side door of the waiting car. Each driver pulled the food into their car and sped off after offering their thanks and friendly wave.
Skarpnes and Barbee were upbeat about the job at hand.
“We normally work at this school, so if the kids are in the car when they come for the food, they recognize us and are so excited to see us,” Skarpnes said. “For many of them, it’s the highlight of their day. The parents tell us it’s the one chance for the kids to get out of the house. Some parents have told us they stop off at the park and the kids eat their lunch there.”
Going forward
Gallaga said the “Grab & Go” meal service will continue through May 21. After that, Gallaga isn’t sure what the food service will look like for the summer months.
“I’m sure we’ll start something for summer, but I don’t know what that is right now,” he said. “We have to move our operation to Thunderbolt while some electrical work is being done at the high school. It’ll take us about a week to move. But we’ll be trying to start up the summer feeding program by June 1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.