Services are scheduled next weekend in Kingman for the late Joe Hart. The businessman and statesman died Sunday, Sept. 11 with his wife Rhonda and their daughters by his side.
Born May 8, 1944 in Kingman, Hart was 78.
The LDS Stake Center, 610 Eastern Avenue, will be the focal point for Hart’s farewell. The first viewing is scheduled there from 6-8 pm Sunday, September 18.
A second viewing is set from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, September 19. The funeral will begin at 11 am, with burial to follow at the historic cemetery in the community of Chloride.
The Hart family has operated a number of business ventures over the years and still own and operate radio stations KGMN, KZKE and KYET, as well as TV-36 on the Mohave County translator system.
Hart is the only Mohave County resident to be elected to statewide office. Hart served in the Arizona House of Representatives for 9 years and subsequently served 15 years more as Arizona State Mine Inspector before he retired last October.
Hart relished public service and was proud to call Arizona, Mohave County and Kingman his home. He loved the life and tradition of the American Cowboy, but treasured his family more than anything else.
Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags flown at half-staff in Hart’s honor on Tuesday.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Arizona Representative and State Mine Inspector Joe Hart,” Governor Doug Ducey said. ``A pillar of state government, he was a dedicated advocate for the mining industry and played a critical role in overseeing the safety at Arizona’s mines. A lifelong Kingman resident, Inspector Hart proudly served the people of Arizona for decades. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
