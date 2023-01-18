BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City.
Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
At about 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, the Bullhead City police contacted a man and a woman during a traffic stop on a silver 2002 Honda Odyssey in the 3400 block of State Route 95.
Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, was identified as the driver and reportedly driving on a suspended license.
The passenger was identified as Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38.
A search of the minivan reportedly uncovered approximately 5,200 counterfeit blue M-30 pills containing fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a firearm with a defaced serial number.
Both Evans and Kroll have been charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
Kroll also was charged with several counts of misconduct involving weapons (prohibited possessor, defaced serial number and possession during a drug offense).
Police said that further investigation led to a search conducted in the 800 block of Brill Drive and a limited consent to search at another address in the 2300 block of Merrill Avenue.
Five people were arrested as a result of the follow-up investigation.
Amber Nicole Sowers, 28, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Michael Anthony Hernandez, 29, was charged with felony flight from pursuing law enforcement, theft of means of transportation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hernandez reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle before the search warrant was served on Brill Drive.
Jared Clayton Winer, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cecily Lynn Ashworth, 32, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor post-adjudication warrants.
Sonia Edith Dominguez, 29, was booked on a failure to appear warrant.
All were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.