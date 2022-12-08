Police this week are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in South Lake Havasu City on Thursday, which resulted in seven reported injuries.
The accident was reported at about 1:10 p.m., with emergency crews responding to the intersection of State Route 95 and Oro Grande Boulevard. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, a Peterbuilt commercial truck was hauling a trailer northbound on State Route 95, where it collided with several other northbound vehicles at a stoplight on the intersection.
The truck reportedly continued through the intersection before leaving the roadway to the right. Police say the truck crossed over Maricopa Avenue, before coming to a stop in an empty dirt lot.
According to police, six vehicles were ultimately involved in the accident, with seven passengers transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, and State Route 95 from North McCulloch Boulevard to South Acoma Boulevard will be closed as a result.
Motorists were asked to use an alternate route if attempting to travel south on State Route 95.
