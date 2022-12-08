Police this week are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in South Lake Havasu City on Thursday, which resulted in seven reported injuries.

The accident was reported at about 1:10 p.m., with emergency crews responding to the intersection of State Route 95 and Oro Grande Boulevard. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, a Peterbuilt commercial truck was hauling a trailer northbound on State Route 95, where it collided with several other northbound vehicles at a stoplight on the intersection.

