It if wasn’t for the coronavirus pandemic, Mari Jo Mulligan would have never known that seventh grade students were devout packrats.
She reached that unexpected conclusion during her staff’s process of emptying out the contents of the school’s 850 student lockers last week. The lockers have been undisturbed since March 13, when students were dismissed for spring break. Because of the public health threat, the young teens never returned to their school.
“Seventh graders are much larger packrats than eighth graders,” Mulligan said. She has been Thunderbolt’s principal for nine years and never suspected that there would be such a contrast in personal habits between the two grades.
Not all contents of the 850 lockers were bagged and tagged. Some lockers contained food and unimportant papers that were tossed. All food was tossed – it had been wasting away in lockers since March 13 and was most likely inedible.
“Some lockers even had full backpacks in them,” Mulligan said of other discoveries during the clean-out. “We filled 550 plastic bags, tagged them and had ready for parents to pick up. We only have about 50 (unclaimed) bags left. We will reach out to parents again so they can pick up the bags for their kids. Otherwise, they’ll be waiting here or at the high school when students return in the fall,” Mulligan said on Tuesday.
Lake Havasu High School Principal Scott Becker said vehicle traffic has been steady on the campus all day Tuesday as locker contents were picked up and textbooks and sports uniforms were returned.
“We cleaned out 1,800 lockers in the hallways,” he said. But that wasn’t the worst of it. The biggest headache was emptying out the physical education n lockers – about 1,600 in all.
“The hallway lockers are actually pretty lightly used, so that wasn’t too bad. But the P.E. lockers – that’s where the most equipment came from,” Becker said.
High school staff continues to accept textbooks and sports uniforms. Next up will be the distribution of LHHS student T-shirts for the fall semester.
Both Becker and Mulligan marveled at how adroitly and tirelessly their staffs handled the locker clean-out. The maneuvers were performed with military precision once everyone got in the groove, they said.
“We never had to do anything like this, so first we had to come up with a good, organized plan. Once they got the process figured out, they moved right through it,” Mulligan said, saying the bag-and-tag effort began two weeks ago.
For Mulligan and the Thunderbolt staff, the locker clean-out was a memorable experience – and one they hoped was a one-time event.
“Hopefully, this never happens again,” she said.
