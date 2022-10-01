Mohave County has had several confirmed cases of monkeypox over the last couple of months, and health officials expect there will be more.
The first suspected case of monkeypox in Mohave County this year was reported in late August, and Mohave County Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer told the Mohave County Health Board on Wednesday that more have shown up since then. Although Scherzer didn’t specify how many cases have been reported in the county, she said the number is “more than one case – still less than 10.”
Scherzer said monkeypox cases in Mohave County have been found in both males and females, and in more than one service area in the county. She said the average age of infection is in the 40s.
“It’s not surprising that it is adults that it is affecting,” Scherzer said. “Some of the infections have probably been acquired outside the jurisdiction, and there is some possible evidence that there have been some within the jurisdiction. So I do expect that there will be more cases, and we are on top of those.”
Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores or bodily fluids. It can also spread from contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who has monkeypox, through sexual contact, or from prolonged face-to-face contact.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, and most people who contract the disease will have mild illness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 25,613 total confirmed cases of monkeypox nationwide this year, including 473 in Arizona.
