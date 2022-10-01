Mohave County has had several confirmed cases of monkeypox over the last couple of months, and health officials expect there will be more.

The first suspected case of monkeypox in Mohave County this year was reported in late August, and Mohave County Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer told the Mohave County Health Board on Wednesday that more have shown up since then. Although Scherzer didn’t specify how many cases have been reported in the county, she said the number is “more than one case – still less than 10.”

