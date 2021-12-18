New classes will be available for high school students, both in person and online, starting next school year.
At its final meeting of the year, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve the addition of over 10 new elective classes for the high school. While one of the new classes will be offered in the traditional classroom a majority of the electives added will be for online students.
According to Jaime Festa-Daigle, Director of Student Achievement at LHUSD, 130 students are currently enrolled in HavasuOnline, the high school’s online program. Many of the students enrolled again in the program this year decided to continue with HavasuOnline after completing a majority of the previous school year online due to the pandemic, Festa-Daigle says.
‘HavasuOnline is very rigorous and requires students to log in and participate in class daily,” Festa-Daigle said.
However, before the governing board approved these new classes, Festa-Daigle says the electives offered by HavasuOnline were limited.
“Up until now, we only used the electives that were available for brick and mortar students. This limited some of the course selections,” Festa-Daigle said. “We want the online experience to be as similar to our brick and mortar students.”
The new classes that are being offered cover a wide range of subjects from cosmetology to American Sign Language, a highly requested course, Festa-Daigle said.
High school students are required to complete seven credits of electives over their four years of high school in order to graduate.
Festa-Daigle says at this time the district is not looking to add anymore classes to HavasuOnline.
