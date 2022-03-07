The Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department has several projects in the works for next year, including the downtown catalyst project, replacing the Aquatic Center’s heating and air conditioning system, and building more pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park. But the Parks & Rec Advisory Board said their top priority for next fiscal year is to focus on the department’s staffing challenges and on revitalizing the infrastructure and equipment that the city already has.
Parks & Rec Director Mike Keane told the board that his department has been experiencing many of the same challenges with hiring staff as many businesses in Havasu. Keane said part-time staff has been particularly hard to hire recently – both year round and seasonal part time employees.
“Going into the summer is definitely going to be a concern as far as the number of summer camp staff and recreation leaders that we will be able to have,” Keane said. “That obviously has a direct correlation to the number of participants we can have in the program.”
Keane said the parks also have aging equipment and infrastructure, such as playgrounds and irrigation systems, that he would like to address through maintenance efforts and upgrades in some cases to revitalize the park’s existing assets. As an example, Keane said the irrigation piping in many of the city’s parks is 20 to 25 years old, and parks staff has to deal with breaks on an almost daily basis.
“Some of the structures are getting a little older, and due to be replaced,” he said. “So one of the things that I really want to focus on in this upcoming year, is really maintaining what we have and working to replace a lot of those pieces. While there are some big projects that we do have to get done as well, I want to focus a good portion of the budget just on maintaining and replacing some of the equipment that is out there.”
Keane said inflation is also expected to be an issue next fiscal year, with reports of 10 to 15% inflation expected. He noted that Russia’s war in Ukraine could affect oil prices which, in turn, could cause additional price increases in the coming months. Keane said in all, the parks department is requesting 30 supplemental increases in its budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 that are meant to address areas where the parks are seeing major increase in cost.
Discussion and board priorities
Kicking off the discussion, Boardmember Christopher Gallaga said he believes the department’s staffing should be its main priority next year.
“Everybody is stretched thin, and as you add people at a higher rate of course there is the compression factor there,” Gallaga said. “In my opinion that should be the first priority, even before the downtown catalyst.”
Boardmember Ashley Pascual said she also feels that this would be a good time to look further into staffing issues and consider if changes to the requirements for the positions, as well as potential changes to pay and benefits, could help in hiring staff.
“I wonder if this is an opportunity to prioritize an internal look, and not be project focused,” Pascual said.
Boardmember Guy Reynolds agreed that maintenance and upkeep are important, but said Havasu is also in need of more facilities as the city continues to grow quickly.
“No matter what you do, overuse is always going to take a toll,” Reynolds said. “So you have a need for some newer facilities to lighten the load as well. They can only take so much wear and tear from repetitive use.”
To that end, Gallaga said he would prioritize the four projects already in motion with the downtown catalyst at the top of the list, followed by the Aquatic Center HVAC, the pickleball courts, and finally the signage at SARA Park.
Boardmember Kyler Cox said another top priority should be maintenance and upgrades to the city’s existing parks infrastructure and equipment. He specifically mentioned the football fields on the Island are in need of some attention and improvements.
“We have been adding for a long time,” Cox said. “I do agree that we need more, our city is growing. But instead of maybe building a whole new sports complex, let’s focus on what we have now and make sure that what we have is up to par.”
Cox said his other suggested priority for the parks is to work more closely with the school district to encourage them to allow local youth sports leagues to use their fields.
“I think that is a very underutilized opportunity that we have,” Cox said. “Every school has a field. We have great baseball and football fields at the high school that unfortunately can’t be used by the public or any of the local leagues. I think readdressing and making it a priority to work with the school district to see about improving the fields they have so we can use that.”
Pascual said she would like to see the parks reach out to a variety of organizations, not just the schools.
“There are so many other partners that could potentially be brought to the table,” she said. “Especially for the recreational programs.”
