Mohave County counted 94,590 votes on Election Day but there are still a few thousand ballots that need to be tallied before local election numbers become official.
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said 5,143 early ballots were dropped off at polling sites around the county on Election Day. Those ballots were delivered to the Recorder’s Office Wednesday morning to be processed. Recorder Kristi Blair said her office had approximately 2,000 early ballots returned on Monday and Tuesday prior to the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline.
Tempert said an additional 1,360 provisional ballots were cast on Election Day and were sent to the Recorder on Wednesday.
Tempert said he expects almost all valid ballots to be counted by Monday, when he will start working on the write-in acknowledgments.
With more than 70% of the Mohave County voters supporting President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Martha McSally, the roughly 8,000 outstanding ballots could help those GOP candidates close the gap in their respective races. But Republicans will need more than Mohave County’s outstanding votes to make up the 93,016 vote lead Democratic challenger Joe Biden held over Trump in Arizona Wednesday afternoon or the 144,111 vote lead for Democrat Mark Kelly over McSally.
Some news organizations throughout the country such as the Associated Press and Fox News have already projected the race in Arizona - and its 11 electoral votes - for Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday. But Governor Doug Ducey said it’s still too early to tell.
“Arizonans turned out in historic numbers for this election, and we owe it to them to count their votes,” Ducey said in a press release Wednesday morning. “The results have shifted greatly hour by hour, and from last night until today. With hundreds of thousands of votes still outstanding, it’s important that we be patient before declaring any races up or down the ballot. Arizonans have cast their votes, and we need to make sure all their voices are heard fairly and accurately.”
Arizona’s Senate seat has also already been called in favor of Democrat Mark Kelly by multiple news organizations. Although the Senate election is also close, Kelly’s lead over McSally is larger than Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in the state.
According to the count available Wednesday Kelly had received about 33,000 more votes for Senate statewide than Biden did for President, while McSally had received about 17,000 fewer votes for the Senate than Trump received in the Presidential race.
