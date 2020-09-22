The discussion of sex education in Lake Havasu City schools was left on pause earlier this year after months of debate, and it hasn’t returned to school board agendas yet. But that discussion could be back on the table soon, now that Mohave County officials approved funding for a new teen pregnancy prevention curriculum.
At a special Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a “Healthy People, Healthy Communities” contract between the county health department and the Arizona Department of Health Services. The contract allows for accreditation and provides funding for programs, such as teen pregnancy prevention. It needed to be approved by the end of this month, when the federal fiscal year ends.
The Teen Pregnancy Program is “abstinence plus”-based programming provided in schools. The county health department has established curriculums to choose from through the Arizona Department of Health Services, explained Denise Burley, director of public health, during Monday’s meeting.
According to the health department’s 2019 statistical profile for Havasu, the teen pregnancy rate is currently 19.6 teen births per 1,000 females ages 14 to 19 years old. That’s down from 2018’s stats, which showed Havasu’s teen pregnancy rate as 22.4 births per 1,000 females.
“Abstinence plus” teaches that abstinence is the best way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer explained during Monday’s meeting. For those who don’t choose to abstain from sex, “there is a component where they can teach how to prevent those things,” she said.
The new curriculum is called Positive Prevention Plus. It’s an evidence-based curriculum that was approved by the Arizona Department of Health Services earlier this year, according to Palmer. It will be the first time the curriculum is used in Mohave County. The curriculum was not created in Arizona, so adaptation requests have already been approved to follow and meet Arizona state statutes, she added.
It provides materials for both middle school and high school settings. The middle school edition provides lessons about understanding change, bullying, human trafficking, myths and stereotypes about HIV, reducing risk, media and peer pressure, preventing unplanned pregnancy, preventing STIs, and goal setting, Palmer said.
The high school edition includes life planning, healthy and unhealthy relationships, human trafficking, preventing an unplanned pregnancy, preventing STI, myths and stereotypes about HIV, media and peer pressure, and community resources.
Typically, Burley said, curriculum is presented to each school district’s superintendent, who then takes the material to their school board for approval. Program staff has recently been trained and certified by the curriculum developers. Now that funding is approved, passing it on to the superintendents should be the next step.
But that wasn’t the case in previous years — an oversight discovered during last year’s Lake Havasu Unified School District meetings where sex education was the main topic of discussion. Sex education instruction was provided by Mohave County public health nurses, using materials that were never brought to the LHUSD board for approval.
That’s one of Supervisor Ron Gould’s concerns. He voted against the contract’s approval with Supervisor Hildy Angius on Monday because board members weren’t provided with any of the Teen Pregnancy Program’s curriculum, and he opposed the board’s approval of funds for material they haven’t been able to review.
“When this was an issue about a year ago, it seemed like ‘abstinence plus’ would allow the students to ask whatever question they chose, so it’s kind of a wink and a nod,” Gould said. “That was the impression I got from attending a school board meeting from students who had been in the program.”
The discussion of sex education in Havasu schools was ultimately paused earlier this year, according to Brad Gardner, LHUSD director of educational services. School board members discussed issues including what was considered acceptable information, parent access to curriculum, who provides instruction and what is taught at specific grade levels, he said.
“This was a topic of interest in 2019 and then things dramatically changed,” he said. “I think it will return to the agenda after new board members are seated and school hopefully resumes as it was.”
The county expects school boards to review the curriculum early next year, due to covid reopening delays.
“Our first steps moving this curriculum forward is to schedule individual meetings with district superintendents and school boards for the review of the material,” Palmer said. “Parents of students in these districts are also provided the opportunity to review the curriculum before being considered for approval by the school board. Once approved and safe to do so, we would like to begin teaching throughout the districts in Mohave County.”
