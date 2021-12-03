A Kingman resident was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Last month, deputies allegedly received a tip that Avelardo Caraveo-Baca, 23, was living at a residence that was not registered with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the residence and attempted to contact Caraveo-Baca, but received no reply at first.
Caraveo-Baca eventually exited the residence, according to the incident report. When asked, he allegedly admitted to living at the home since February. Caraveo-Baca was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
As of Friday, Caraveo-Baca remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
