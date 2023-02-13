A former Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy will have to wait a little longer for his day in court, as attorneys prepare their defense against accusations of sexual conduct with a minor.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 23, is now scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 7, more than two years after his arrest on the above charges. His most recent trial date follows multiple continuances that have been approved in Mohave Superior Court since last year.
Sundberg’s first trial date, scheduled to take place Aug. 22, 2022, was postponed to November. That trial date was continued to the end of this month, but was further postponed until May, and again continued until June. Sundberg’s trial was again postponed on Friday, and is now scheduled to take place Aug. 7.
The case began Aug. 31, 2021, after Kingman police detectives received reports that Sundberg may have inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl at a house party that June. According to investigators, Sundberg and the victim knew each other through mutual acquaintances, and may both have been intoxicated when the alleged incident took place.
When questioned by Kingman detectives, Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.
Sundberg was initially booked into Mohave County Jail prior to an initial court appearance, but was released without bond on his own recognizance days later. The defendant was himself a detention officer at Mohave County Jail from 2018 to 2020, when he was hired as a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.