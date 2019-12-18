The Refuge Golf and Country Club is undergoing a change in management after the resignation of its chief operating officer and its treasurer last week.
Don Clark, the newly named Vice President and Treasurer of The Refuge said Jerry and Cindy Aldridge reached, “a mutual agreement” with The Refuge to part ways. The Aldridges previously owned The Refuge Golf and Country Club until 2017, when it was sold to Information Solutions, Inc. Since then, Jerry Aldridge has served as the chief operating officer while Cindy Aldridge served as the treasurer and sat on the board of directors prior to their resignations.
“The Board of Directors would like to thank them for their years of service to The Refuge and wish them well in their future endeavors,” The Refuge wrote in a press release.
In 2009, members of The Refuge Property Owners Association sued Jerry and Cindy Aldridge over plans to build an RV resort inside The Refuge. The association won its lawsuit, which was upheld on appeal in 2016.
Clark said the investors wanted to become more involved in management of The Refuge after the Aldridges resigned, so a pair of members will be taking over its operation.
Clark will oversee the club operations as well a finance and accounting. Ed Little was named Vice President of Golf Operations where he will oversee course management, membership and maintenance.
Additionally, Glenn Nedelman was named Vice President of Investor and Community Relations and Ray Paci was named Vice President of Business Development.
“Anytime you have a change in that type of structure there will always be changes just with different ideas, different leadership and management styles, and just a new vibe,” Clark said. “As far as major development changes there are none that I am aware of. It is more about renewing what is there. It will just be a different style of leadership and management of the organization. We are looking forward to the new direction and the new vibe while continuing to be a part of the community and providing a great place for people to go to eat, dine, play golf and have fun.”
Jerry and Cindy Aldridge could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.