Submitted Photo Cultural and ecotourists can see the wonders of the Colorado River, the Havasu Wildlife Refuge and the petroglyphs of Topock Gorge (above) up close by taking a Western Arizona Canoe and Kayak Outfitter tour of the area. Cultural tourism is becoming big business, according to a recent study by Northern Arizona University.
Nathan Bruttell/News-Herald Photos Tim Cusack, refuge law enforcement officer, returns after issuing a citation to a boater in Mesquite Bay. While much of the public has been unaware because of vandalism in the area, Mesquite Bay prohibits all watercraft entry to allow exclusive access for fishing and swimming.
From left, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Youth Conservation Corps crew leader Chris Sheridan, David Chavez, Raven Darmody, Amber Barboza and Drew Phelps stand next to trash they recently collected along the Colorado River. Jackie Leatherman/News-Herald Photo
Submitted photo. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service firefighter stands on a bluff Wednesday morning and overlooks a habitat area that burned Tuesday during a large brush fire near Castle Rock in Crystal Beach, which is within the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge boundaries.
On Friday, a Christmas Bird Count team looks at Green-winged Teal bird, American White Pelican, Long-billed Dowitcher and other species of water birds from the Beal Lake observation platform in Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Volunteers of 2012 Christmas Bird Count in Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
The U.S. Department of Agriculture executed an extermination of feral pigs at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, the pigs are an invasive species who pose a threat to human health and native wildlife habitats.
Numerous fire crews poured into the Topock area Sunday and Monday to help fight a wildland fire located in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. The “Beal Fire” was reportedly caused by a lightning strike following a storm in the area Saturday night, burning approximately 135 acres of land.
Male & female summer tanagers, colored banded at Beal Lake Restoration Site
US Bureau of Reclamation photo
Topock Bay
THOMAS GIEBEL
American White Pelicans
Philip Sapirstein
White Crowned Sparrows
Philip Sapirstein
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
Jeremy Yoder
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
Joe Decruyenaere
An aerial shot of the Colorado River, with the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge visible to the south.
By Doc Searls
Needles visible from Topock Bay at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
Philip Sapirstein
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
By Flickr user "Jasperdo"
Tanager at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
US Bureau of Reclamation photo
Hikers at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
US Fish & Wildlife Service
Joe Decruyenaere
Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
Joe Decruyenaere
Kayaking at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge
Joe Decruyenaere
Submitted Photo White-faced Ibis fly during the annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 29 at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
A fewer number of bird species were identified recently during the annual Christmas Bird Count at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. Submitted photo
John West
Spotting of the Nutting’s flycatcher has increased visitors to area refuges. Submitted photo
John West
Pier at Mesquite Bay North, near Lake Havasu City, in the Havasu Wildlife Refuge
Submitted Photo
Fifty kayakers launched from Castle Rock Bay in Crystal Beach Saturday during a wildlife refuge beautification project.
Jayne Hanson/News-Herald Photo
Volunteers work to refurbish a U.S. Fish and Wildlife viewing platform in Topock Marsh, in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Nov. 27.
News-Herald File Photo
Youth hunt from a duck blind during the first-ever Youth Waterfowl Camp catering to young hunters Jan. 4-6 in Pintail Slough on the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge near Golden Shores.
Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Arizona Game and Fish Department
Dave Johnson points out areas of Lake Havasu that boaters typically travel on in relation to proposed wake restrictions on Havasu National Refuge waters.
Haley Walters/News-Herald photo
Kayakers cruise along and enjoy the wildlife recently on Havasu National Refuge waters.
Haley Walters/News-Herald photo
Dave Johnson points out areas of Lake Havasu that boaters typically travel on in relation to proposed wake restrictions on Havasu National Refuge waters.
Haley Walters/News-Herald photo
Topock 66, located near Topock Marsh would potentially be
affected by additional closures.
Haley Walters / Today's News-Herald photo
Jet Skiers cruise along during a recent outing on the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
Haley Walters/News-Herald photo
Kayakers steady their watercrafts after a recent outing at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.
Haley Walters/News-Herald photo
Chelsea Curtis/Today’s News-Herald
Such eradication efforts have been ongoing since 2017, with early operations netting as many as 80 pigs each. During the most recent operation, which took place in September, agents found no feral swine remaining. But according to Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Manager Rich Meyers, they’re still there.
“We know we still have some,” Meyers said. “The numbers should be low after previous operations, but we know there are still a few out there. We’re hoping the USDA will get a few of them from their helicopter. But if they don’t find any, it’s a good sign.”
According to USDA documents released in 2019, typical feral swine eradication operations at the refuge have cost taxpayers about $25,000. That cost included the price of transportation, maintenance and use of a helicopter, fuel, pilot and crew salaries, ammunition, travel vouchers and lodging for agents.
Those expenses are provided under a $20 million federal budget initiative, created in 2018 specifically for the eradication of feral swine.
“In Texas, they’re never going to be able to eradicate all of their feral swine,” Meyers said. “It’s more bang for their buck to eradicate swine in Arizona. The money could be spent in Texas, or it could be spent here in Arizona. But in Arizona, we have a chance to get our populations of feral swine down to zero.”
According to Meyers, only about 4,000 acres of land in Arizona may provide suitable habitat for feral swine. “They can’t survive in the desert,” Meyers said. “They can only survive in marshlands. We have very little of what they need … but almost the whole state of Texas is suitable habitat for feral swine.”
According to 2020 USDA estimates, there are about six million feral swine distributed across 31 states. Their presence is directly linked to the decline of 300 native plants and animals nationwide, including endangered and threatened populations.
The USDA says feral swine pose a threat not only to native wildlife through the destruction of native habitats and predation. Feral swine may also pose a threat to human populations through possible contact with salmonella, E. coli and other transferrable diseases.
Boaters in Topock Gorge may be diverted to the western side of the river next week as aerial shooting operations take place.
Mesquite Bay is expected to close intermittently throughout the operation, and service staff will be present to maintain a safety perimeter in those areas, according to a Friday statement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
This spring, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to release a public notice to inform Arizonans of possible changes to hunting allowed at refuges such as Lake Havasu and Bill Williams.
Those changes are expected to come with a request by the Arizona Department of Fish and Game to make legal the hunting of feral swine, according to statements last month by Meyers.
