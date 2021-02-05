Aerial snipers will return to Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge next week in their continued effort to eliminate possible invasive feral hogs.

But there’s no guarantee their hunt will be successful this time. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Friday that areas of the refuge would be closed from Feb. 9-11.

U.S. Department of Agriculture agents are expected to fly above the refuge, using a helicopter as well as ground surveillance to track and eliminate invasive feral swine on the refuge.

Such eradication efforts have been ongoing since 2017, with early operations netting as many as 80 pigs each. During the most recent operation, which took place in September, agents found no feral swine remaining. But according to Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Manager Rich Meyers, they’re still there.

“We know we still have some,” Meyers said. “The numbers should be low after previous operations, but we know there are still a few out there. We’re hoping the USDA will get a few of them from their helicopter. But if they don’t find any, it’s a good sign.”

According to USDA documents released in 2019, typical feral swine eradication operations at the refuge have cost taxpayers about $25,000. That cost included the price of transportation, maintenance and use of a helicopter, fuel, pilot and crew salaries, ammunition, travel vouchers and lodging for agents.

Those expenses are provided under a $20 million federal budget initiative, created in 2018 specifically for the eradication of feral swine.

“In Texas, they’re never going to be able to eradicate all of their feral swine,” Meyers said. “It’s more bang for their buck to eradicate swine in Arizona. The money could be spent in Texas, or it could be spent here in Arizona. But in Arizona, we have a chance to get our populations of feral swine down to zero.”

According to Meyers, only about 4,000 acres of land in Arizona may provide suitable habitat for feral swine. “They can’t survive in the desert,” Meyers said. “They can only survive in marshlands. We have very little of what they need … but almost the whole state of Texas is suitable habitat for feral swine.”

According to 2020 USDA estimates, there are about six million feral swine distributed across 31 states. Their presence is directly linked to the decline of 300 native plants and animals nationwide, including endangered and threatened populations.

The USDA says feral swine pose a threat not only to native wildlife through the destruction of native habitats and predation. Feral swine may also pose a threat to human populations through possible contact with salmonella, E. coli and other transferrable diseases.

Boaters in Topock Gorge may be diverted to the western side of the river next week as aerial shooting operations take place.

Mesquite Bay is expected to close intermittently throughout the operation, and service staff will be present to maintain a safety perimeter in those areas, according to a Friday statement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This spring, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to release a public notice to inform Arizonans of possible changes to hunting allowed at refuges such as Lake Havasu and Bill Williams.

Those changes are expected to come with a request by the Arizona Department of Fish and Game to make legal the hunting of feral swine, according to statements last month by Meyers.

