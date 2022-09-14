HAVASU NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE -- Access to the Havasu National Wildlife will be closed as federal sharpshooters target feral swine in the area.
The Colorado River will not be closed in the refuge during eradication efforts. Land access will be closed from Sept. 19-23.
Aerial snipers will return to the refuge, where they will begin a multi-day operation to exterminate feral hogs that may have taken up residence on federal land. Efforts to eradicate swine in the refuge have been ongoing since 2017, under a $20 million federal budget allowance specifically designated for the extermination of invasive feral hogs.
Topock Marsh, including the areas of Catfish Paradise, North and South Dikes, Pintail Slough, Five Mile Landing and the Bermuda Field Observation Tower, will be closed Monday to Thursday. Areas within Topock Gorge and Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are under way.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, feral swine are the descendants of domestic pigs that have escaped captivity, or were otherwise released by their owners. The animals are prodigious breeders, with populations that may multiply quickly if left unchecked. According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, invasive feral swine populations throughout the U.S. have posed a threat to endangered species through predation or destruction of native wildlife habitats. The USDA estimated that there are about six million feral swine distributed across 31 states, and they have been directly linked to the decline of 300 native plant and animal species nationwide.
Next week’s eradication effort will be the 10thof its kind in the past five years. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, those efforts have had an impact on feral swine populations in the Havasu area. Early operations four years ago resulted in the extermination of about 80 feral swine during each outing.
According to USDA estimates in 2018, the cost for each extermination effort is about $25,000 per operation.
