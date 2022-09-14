Feral swine

Feral pigs like these are blamed for damaging vegetation along the Colorado River.

 Today's News-Herald file photo

HAVASU NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE -- Access to the Havasu National Wildlife will be closed as federal sharpshooters target feral swine in the area.

The Colorado River will not be closed in the refuge during eradication efforts. Land access will be closed from Sept. 19-23.

