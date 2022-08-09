cal sheehy

Mayor Cal Sheehy speaks to Havasu residents.

 Daisy Nelson/Today's News-Herald

Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has secured a second term in office with about 95% of the vote in the 2022 Primary Elections.

According to the Mohave County Elections Department’s unofficial results, Sheehy received a total of 11,878 votes for mayor to secure his re-election as the only candidate on the ballot. The county released vote totals for write-in candidates on Tuesday, and write-in challenger Frankie Lyons received a total of 580 votes for the mayor’s office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.