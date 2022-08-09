Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has secured a second term in office with about 95% of the vote in the 2022 Primary Elections.
According to the Mohave County Elections Department’s unofficial results, Sheehy received a total of 11,878 votes for mayor to secure his re-election as the only candidate on the ballot. The county released vote totals for write-in candidates on Tuesday, and write-in challenger Frankie Lyons received a total of 580 votes for the mayor’s office.
“I’m glad to have the vote of confidence from our citizens and I look forward to continuing to serve our great community for the next four years,” Sheehy said. “We still have a lot of priorities that need to be addressed and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the council to accomplish those tasks, such as water and infrastructure within our community. I’m happy with the results of the election and I’m grateful for the support that I’ve received.”
The summary of results in Mohave County shows a total of 15,462 ballots with Havasu’s mayor’s race on it were turned in, with a total of 12,765 votes cast in the mayor’s race. The report shows 307 write-in votes that were “not assigned,” meaning that the voter wrote in the name of someone who did not file the nomination paperwork to run as an official write-in candidate.
Sheehy finished with 95.34% of the votes that were tallied.
Lyons said running as a write-in candidate made things more challenging, but was happy to be able to give people a choice for mayor.
“I’m glad that I was able to run,” she said. “I think people are awake now, and they will be watching more closely.”
Lyons said she has already spoken with local residents who say they plan to run for mayor in the future. Lyons said as of now she plans to support those candidates in the next election for Havasu mayor, rather than running again herself. But that could change if no candidate ends up coming forward.
“If I find out they aren’t running, I will throw my hat in there again,” she said.
