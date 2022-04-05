The deadline has come and gone for prospective candidates to secure their spot on Arizona’s 2022 Primary Election ballot.
Lake Havasu City voters will chose between six candidates for three open seats on the City Council during the Aug. 2 primary. Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy appears to be headed toward a second term as the only candidate for mayor who qualified for the ballot by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
“Lake Havasu City is my home,” Sheehy said on Tuesday. “I grew up in Lake Havasu City and graduated from Lake Havasu High School. It is a privilege to be able to serve our community in the capacity of mayor. We have been doing good work, and I look forward to continuing to do good work to make the Lake Havasu City of tomorrow even better than it already is today.”
Sheehy said he is proud of what Havasu has been able to accomplish during his first term which started in 2018. He pointed to the city’s development of a second fresh water well capable of meeting the city’s daily needs, investments into public safety, expanding the public transportation system without increasing the financial burden on the city, balanced budgets with no tax increases all four years, and the end of the Irrigation and Drainage District which saves property tax payers a collective $5.7 million as some of the city’s top accomplishments during his tenure.
“We have really been able to do some great work for our community that will have lasting impacts,” he said.
But the last four years haven’t been all sunshine in Havasu – or anywhere else in the world. The start of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, halfway through Sheehy’s first term, has caused unprecedented obstacles and hardships throughout the county. But Sheehy said dealing with the unknown is just part of the job.
“You have to be able to readily change and adapt, and I think my performance has shown that I have that ability to do so,” Sheehy said. “There was no handbook for a pandemic for myself, my colleagues on the council, or any other elected official across the country. But locally we were able to make decisions that made sense for our community, and allowed us to balance the health and wellbeing of our citizens while ensuring that our citizens had the ability to make the choices that made sense for their family.”
But the approach taken by Sheehy and the City Council during the pandemic has received pushback from some residents and citizens on both sides of the political divide over the past couple years, as well. Some citizens accused Sheehy of ignoring health risks to residents in an effort to protect business interests and tourism – especially in the early days of the pandemic. Other residents took umbrage at Havasu’s emergency declaration and encouragement to wear masks in 2020, which have sense been repealed, and argued that the city should have done more to protect its citizens from covid mitigation measures coming down from the state and federal governments throughout the pandemic.
Members of the group Havasu Patriots, which formed in response to frustrations over business closures, masks, and other covid mitigation measures in Arizona over the last couple years, even accused Sheehy of being a “tyrant” during a call to the public at a City Council meeting last year while promising to replace Sheehy and other councilmembers during the 2022 election.
Although two citizens did pick up paperwork from the City Clerk’s office to explore a run for mayor, neither potential challenger completed the paperwork and gathered the required signatures in time to qualify for the primary ballot. Therefore, Sheehy will ultimately be unopposed in the primary election.
“I would say it is a vote of confidence from the citizens that we are doing the good work for our community and will continue to do that,” Sheehy said of being the only candidate for mayor on the ballot. “I have offered common sense, stable leadership from the very start and I will continue to do that. That has been my commitment to our community and it will continue to be my commitment.”
Looking ahead to the next four years, Sheehy said Havasu’s focus needs to be on “smart growth” as the city’s population continues to expand. He said that means the city’s infrastructure, public safety agencies, and quality of life services and amenities have to continue to grow along with the population.
“Through smart decision making we will be able to ensure that our community has the same look and feel to it that it has today – that small town American community,” Sheehy said. “In addition we will continue to do our work to diversify the economy and create good, well-paying, stable jobs for our citizens as well as tackling the housing shortage that we are currently experiencing.”
Sheehy said Lake Havasu City’s water supply will also remain top-of-mind in a second term as mayor.
“Lake Havasu City is already in a good position, but we have to continue to ensure that others are not looking towards the water allocations that we have secured, and ensure that our citizens have what is rightfully theirs,” Sheehy said.
City Council
The race for City Council now has twice as many candidates as available seats, with three incumbents and three challengers vying for three open positions.
Incumbent Jeni Coke, who is the Market Director of Physician Recruitment at Havasu Regional Medical Center, turned in her paperwork with 805 signatures of support before the deadline on Monday to fill out the field.
Fellow incumbents Michele Lin, owner of Lin’s Little China, and Jim Dolan, owner of Campbell Cove 1-Stop, both turned in their paperwork to the City Clerk last week. Meanwhile Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz, Mark Curry who works in sales at Just 4 Fun Powersports, and R. Morgan Braden, owner of Havasu Balloon Hospital, all turned in the required paperwork in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.