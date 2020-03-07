The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has long been hesitant to adopt law enforcement body cameras: While no one is denying their benefits, the costs could be daunting for county taxpayers.
Those costs have been seen in Lake Havasu City, where the police department budgets about $83,000 annually for the cost of body camera equipment and data storage.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster addressed the issue of law enforcement body cameras earlier this week, during a debate with 2020 challenger and former Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Gannuscio.
“We have to prioritize,” Schuster said. “There’s an ongoing cost for data storage of the hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.”
Schuster last year submitted an ambitious proposal to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, which would increase the sheriff’s department’s budget by $9.3 million until 2028. Such funding would be used to add dozens of additional deputies to the department’s ranks, replace sheriff’s office vehicles, hire detention officers and address longstanding issues in providing competitive pay for deputies. None of the proposed expenses in Schuster’s “10-year Strategic Plan,” however, account for the residual costs of equipping, maintaining and storing footage from law enforcement body cameras.
This week’s debate isn’t the first time the issue has been raised within the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, however. In 2015, former Mohave County Sheriff Jim McCabe said he was in favor of deputy body cameras, but balked at the expense, as well as privacy issues. McCabe researched possible ways to purchase body cameras that year, the cost of which would have been about $350,000, according to McCabe’s statements in 2015.
In Lake Havasu City, the cost of providing and maintaining body cameras for officers is no small sum. Havasu’s police department began using body cameras in 2012, and all officers were outfitted with body cameras by 2013.
“(Cameras) allow for transparency with the community, and they allow for a fair and impartial investigation of citizen complaints,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray. “They help protect citizens, the community, the city and the officer from false claims and potential liability.”
According to Gray, such cameras can allow officers to collect evidence of crime scenes, witness statements, suspect statements and victim statements. But for their benefits, body cameras also have limitations.
“Technical issues arise sometimes,” Gray said. “A camera may become dislodged in a physical confrontation or may not capture exactly what the officer sees. An officer’s camera has a wide angle view and may capture something the officer may not be directly looking at, especially in high-stress situations. An officer may forget to activate a camera in a sudden high-stress encounter, and other factors may come into play affecting an officer’s decision-making process that a camera simply does not capture.”
During McCabe’s final term as Mohave County Sheriff, he met with Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries and Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle to discuss the possible benefits of equipping deputies with body cameras.
According to reporting by the Kingman Daily Miner in 2015, Doyle and DeVries were both avid supporters of the technology, and said at the time that complaints against officers had dropped dramatically after body cameras were instituted in their respective departments.
“I asked them if that was because people are behaving better because they know about the cameras, or if officers were behaving better because of the cameras,” McCabe said. “They told me it was probably a combination of both, and that’s a good thing.”
Who wouldn’t want to go to work and have a camera turned on,- and strapped to your body all day every day. As for a Citizen- Imagine something happens at your house, (medical or whatever) and the police come. Perhaps you’re emotional, who knows what’s going on. Maybe your not at your best, (hair, appearance, the house, etc.) As you look to the officers for help- make sure to smile for the camera. Everything is being recorded and imagine how many people get to pull that up later and watch. We already have zero privacy in public. Ten years ago I read how less than 1 (one) percent of all complaints are actually found valid, but because of an era of catering to a liberal agenda we all close our eyes and pretend right along with a bias media. What a message of distrust this must send to public safety. Very sad.
