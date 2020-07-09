Sheriff candidate Mike Gannuscio says he didn’t misrepresent himself when inquiring about a company’s prices for body cameras for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Gannuscio said he has not made any unauthorized orders for the cameras after Sheriff Doug Schuster raised concerns prompted by Gannuscio’s comments earlier this week to the Board of Supervisors.
Schuster, who is running for reelection against Gannuscio in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election, raised concerns about a private citizen reaching out to companies for quotes on behalf of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and said it was highly inappropriate for Gannuscio to circumvent the sheriff’s office by taking the bid straight to the Board of Supervisors.
“When I called for the quote to all the camera reps, I was clear to all of them I was a candidate for office and when elected I was going to implement cameras,” Gannuscio said in response.
Gannuscio shared with Today’s News-Herald an email from a representative from the company, Wolfcom, that appears to corroborate his claims.
In the email the Wolfcom employee recounts a recent conversation with “the current Sheriff,” who was asking about the bids that were provided to Gannuscio.
The employee also refers to Gannuscio’s campaign, indicating that the company was aware of his status as a candidate for Sheriff.
The email also says that “the current Sheriff,” was told that no order was placed, and the inquiry was meant to review Wolfcom’s prices against AXON.
Schuster had previously used a quote from AXON while speaking with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors about the potential for body cameras at the meeting on June 1.
The email between Gannuscio and Wolfcom was dated June 6, but Schuster shared his concerns about Gannuscio potentially misrepresenting himself or making unauthorized purchase orders with Wolfcom on Wednesday.
Responding to Schuster’s assertion that Gannuscio should have reached out to the sheriff’s department rather than going to the board, Gannuscio claimed he has been ignored when trying to contact the department in the past.
He said he couldn’t get a response when he was the victim of a burglary last year, and said Schuster never showed up to a scheduled lunch with Gannuscio to talk about his thoughts for the department
“I don’t feel I need to come to him when he can’t even return my phone calls,” Gannuscio said.
Schuster didn’t immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from the News-Herald.
