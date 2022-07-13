The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could take its first steps next week in updating the sheriff’s fleet of patrol watercraft, as the sheriff plans to add three new vessels on the Colorado River.
Mohave County officials earlier this year approved an application for a $800,000 Arizona State Parks grant to purchase new watercraft for the sheriff’s aging fleet. Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is now requesting that the county’s governing board approve a contract for the new vessels.
The new patrol watercraft will include two 26-foot Relentless patrol boats, valued at $512,994; and a 28-foot patrol boat valued at $286,687. The boats will be provided through a contract with Louisiana-based Metal Shark Boats. According to a July 5 email from Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox to the County Procurement Department, the watercraft could be built and delivered to Mohave County by April 2023.
The three watercraft now proposed for purchase will be the first new patrol watercraft to be added since the loss of funding under the State Lakes Improvement Fund in 2009. In that time, 11 Mohave County Sheriff’s watercraft have been decommissioned, and more future replacements may be necessary over the next decade.
In a project sponsor agreement between the sheriff’s office and Arizona State Parks officials, county representatives said that funding for the department has long been a concern. Mohave County watercraft recreation represents about 50% of all boating activity in the state - but as a rural county, the county may be overlooked when state funding is applied elsewhere.
Until 2009, the county’s fleet of patrol watercraft had been maintained entirely under SLIF funding. That funding was restored by the Arizona legislature this year, and according to county records, the sheriff’s office hopes to replace the remainder of its fleet as funding allows over the next several years.
Replacement of the sheriff’s office’s aging fleet was cited as an area of concern in Schuster’s 10-year Strategic Plan for the department, which was submitted in 2019.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve a final contract to purchase the three new watercraft, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
