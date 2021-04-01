Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Wikieup gas station Saturday afternoon, when a woman allegedly reported that her vehicle was stolen while she was in the store. The vehicle was last seen traveling toward Kingman, the victim reported, and deputies searched the area.
According to deputies, the vehicle was found exiting Wikieup. Its driver, identified as 29-year-old Juan L. Cortez, of Phoeniz, allegedly ignored deputies when they attempted to stop him. Deputies and Arizona State Police pursued Cortez in the direction of Kingman, until a tire-deflation device was used to slow the vehicle. Deputies used a pit maneuver to cause Cortez’ vehicle to spin off of the roadway, and law enforcement officers approached the vehicle with their weapons drawn.
After a standoff of several minutes, the report said, Cortez surrendered himself into deputies’ custody.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Cortez was on probation at the time of his arrest, and was subject to several standing arrest warrants out of Phoenix. Cortez was transported to Mohave County Jail without further incident.
Two State Police vehicles were damaged during the pursuit, according to the report. Cortez has been charged with two counts of criminal damage to property, unlawful flight from law enforcement and one count of motor vehicle theft.
