GOLDEN SHORES — A Golden Shores man was shot and killed Wednesday after an altercation with another Golden Shores man over financial issues.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a residence on Beach Drive in Golden Shores on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. for a reported weapons offense. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased adult male inside the home with gunshot wounds.
The investigation is still underway, but some details have been determined. Charles Haas, a tenant of the residence, was involved in an altercation with the deceased, Michael Maletta, during which Maletta confronted Haas about financial disagreements.
Maletta allegedly attacked Haas using brass knuckles. Haas, armed, grabbed his firearm and held it in his hand. Maletta left the room, saying he was going to get his gun, but returned moments later to begin assaulting Haas again.
At one point, Maletta went behind Haas, grabbing him by the hair and threatening to snap his neck. Haas then shot Maletta, striking him twice and fatally wounding him.
Upon conclusion of the investigation, the case will be sent over for review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
