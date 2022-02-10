A man was charged with failure to register as a sex offender last Thursday, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fort Mohave home after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident.
Deputies interviewed the victim at the scene, who said she was struck in the face by 46-year-old George L. Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, a records check showed that Gonzales was a convicted sex offender who had failed to register his status in Mohave County.
Deputies traveled to Gonzales’ home, but Gonzales was not found at the location.
That evening, patrol deputies allegedly found a witness in the area who said Gonzales was inside his home. Deputies approached Gonzales on his porch, and attempted to speak with him. According to the report, one of Gonzales’ hands was concealed in his pocket while speaking with deputies. Gonzales was allegedly ordered to show deputies his hands, and refused. According to the report, Gonzales told deputies to shoot him at the scene.
Gonzales eventually complied with deputies, and was detained at the scene. According to the report, a knife was found in Gonzales’ pocket during a search, before he was taken into custody.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Gonzales remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond. He has been charged with counts of assault, disorderly conduct and failure to register as a sex offender.
