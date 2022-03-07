A Kingman resident was arrested Sunday evening after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say he fired a gun inside his residence, grazing his wife’s head with a nonfatal bullet.
Deputies were called to the Kingman household at about 8:16 p.m., and allegedly encountered a vehicle that had been seen leaving the residence after the shooting took place. The driver, identified as 59-year-old Michael Hillyer, was stopped and questioned by police, according to the report.
Hillyer allegedly told deputies his wife had been hurt, but refused to cooperate further with law enforcement. At Hillyer’s residence, deputies found his wife, who had been grazed by the gunshot. According to deputies, the victim refused medical treatment or transportation to a hospital from the scene.
Deputies say that Hillyer was believed to have been manipulating a handgun inside the home when the weapon was fired. Hillyer was transported to Mohave County Jail, and booked on felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, and weapons misconduct.
As of Monday, Hillyer did not appear on the jail’s inmate roster.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.