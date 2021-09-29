A Bullhead City man was arrested on charges of arson and escape from custody after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say he set fire to a Fort Mohave residence last Tuesday.
According to the incident report, deputies on patrol in the Fort Mohave area witnessed a disturbance that took place in a driveway near the location. Deputies allegedly saw a man hitting the top of a vehicle with his hands, and shouting at the vehicle’s passenger. When deputies investigated, the man allegedly reported that the vehicle’s passenger, identified as 30-year-old Rudy N. Molina, set fire to a nearby home and was attempting to flee the scene.
The vehicle Molina had occupied drove away before deputies stopped its driver at a nearby location, the report said. Molina was detained at the scene, and allegedly found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest. Deputies spoke to additional witnesses, the report said, who allegedly identified Molina as the alleged arsonist.
As deputies spoke with witnesses, the report says Molina allegedly attempted to flee on foot. Deputies pursued Molina until they were forced to end the chase, as Molina allegedly ran across the highway and scaled multiple fences to escape law enforcement.
Shortly after deputies lost sight of Molina, a Fort Mohave business owner contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the business owner reported that a man later identified as Molina was hiding in the restroom of her business.
Molina allegedly entered a shed on the property before deputies arrived at the business. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and took Molina into custody. He was transported to Mohave County Jail without further incident.
