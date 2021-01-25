MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department says a Mohave Valley man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened to kill a woman and her infant child.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to a home in the 2400 block of Palo Verde Court where they found Nathan Lee Andrews, 34, who was arrested at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Andrews allegedly punched a woman at the home in the head, slapped her in the mouth and tried to force sexual intercourse. When she refused and said she was calling the police, Andrews grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the woman and the infant, the sheriff’s department said.
At one point during the incident, Andrews allegedly was holding the infant when he struck the victim and made contact with the baby.
Another child in the home, who was uninvolved in the incident, was interviewed by deputies and confirmed the woman’s statements, the sheriff’s department said. Andrews was booked into Mohave County Jail where he faces possible felony charges of threatening/intimidating, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a minor, kidnapping and child abuse.
