The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into a fatal boat collision that occurred last weekend. According to law enforcement officials, the victim’s speed, inexperience and behavior while operating his personal watercraft were factors in the accident.
Mohave County Sheriff’s boating safety officers were called to the north basin of Lake Havasu last Saturday, where a personal watercraft operated by 16-year-old California resident Jorge Contreras, of Rialto, collided with a power boat at the location. Contreras was ejected from his watercraft, and suffered severe injuries. He was transported to shore and flown to a Las Vegas hospital in extremely critical condition. Contreras died from his injuries on Tuesday.
“At this point investigation show there was no fault on the operator of the boat,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox on Friday. “No charges will be filed.”
According to Cox, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 28 boat collisions this year, nine of which resulted in injury. The department has rendered assistance to 59 boaters, and responded to 16 medical alerts on Lake Havasu since January.
“Lake Havasu and the Colorado River are one of the busiest bodies of water on the West Coast, and in the top five busiest bodies of water in the United States,” Cox said. “Deputies continually educate boaters and swimmers alike on various laws, rules and regulations that govern the waterways, and conduct heightened enforcement on safety violations.”
According to Cox, deputies often watch for boaters operating their watercraft recklessly, or under the influence of alcohol. They also look for children younger than 12 who aren’t wearing life vests, or boats that aren’t equipped with a sufficient number of personal flotation devices.
“Boat safe, boat smart, boat sober and always wear a life jacket,” Cox said. “Following these simple tenets will save lives.”
Contreras’ family remembered him in an interview with Today’s News-Herald as a kind-hearted, compassionate person. Family members say Contreras’ loss has been heartbreaking.
Family friend Sandra Enriquez has created a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to aid in any expenses they may have. Readers can donate to Contreras’ burial and memorial by visiting www.gofundme.com, and typing “Help the Contreras Family” in the searchbar.
