Mohave County justice officials are seeking grant funding this year through multiple state agencies for the next fiscal year. With those grants already approved and listed in next year’s county budget, final acceptance of the funding will be a decision next week for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking $84,000 from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, through a collection agreement that will aid in the purchase of replacement engines, emergency lighting and upgrades to radar and sonar for the Sheriff’s 2009 Munson Dive Boat.
That funding would be granted to the sheriff’s office as part of the state’s Recreational Boating Safety Mission, in a one-time disbursement agreement that was approved by Game and Fish officials in early April.
As the sheriff’s office navigates state grant processes for Mohave County’s waterways, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office is seeking more than $280,000 in grant funding that will facilitate criminal prosecution against possible violent criminals.
The County Attorney’s office has requested the approval of a $109,566 grant from the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority Vertical Prosecution Program. According to the Automobile Theft Authority, the grant exists to provide specialized training in auto theft enforcement and prevention strategies to statewide grantees, with a focus on disrupting transnational criminal organizations involved in auto theft.
Prosecutors are also seeking $172,121 in funding under the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Drug, Gang and Violent Crime Control Program. Funding from that is sourced through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, which derives its budget from fines related to felony drug offense convictions. The funding will be used to support activities that combat drug, gang and violent crime.
Acceptance of grant funding requested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney’s Office will be voted on Monday at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ next meeting in Kingman.
