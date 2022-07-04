A new Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substation is in the works for Lake Havasu City, and officials are now seeking $238,906 in county funding for design of the new facility.
Contract for the design would be issued to Fort Mohave-based Seabury Fritz Architects, to provide professional architectural services for the new substation’s design. Funding for the design would be sourced from $5 million in capital improvement funding for the renovation and construction of new substations throughout Mohave County. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the proposal next week.
Lake Havasu City’s sheriff’s substation was built in 1984 to accommodate the needs of a city that was once much smaller than it is today. The sheriff’s office has recently cited a lack of office and desk space for county employees at the facility and cramped conditions, with statements by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster that the building was no longer suitable for the county’s needs.
The contract would follow similar efforts by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to procure federal land in the Mohave Valley area, where a new substation would ultimately be built to replace the sheriff’s office’s deteriorating facility in the area.
According to statements by Schuster in March, the need for new sheriff’s substations throughout Mohave County has been pressing for many years. The replacement of deteriorating substations in Mohave County was identified almost four years ago, in Schuster’s 10-year strategic plan for his office.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the proposed contract at its next meeting on Monday in Kingman. The item is listed as part of the board’s Consent Agenda, and may be passed without prior discussion by the county’s governing board.
