DOLAN SPRINGS — An operation last week by multiple state, federal and county law enforcement agencies resulted in more than a dozen arrests in the community of Dolan Springs.
The census-designated community of Dolan Springs has a population of about 2,200, and is located almost 30 miles north of Kingman. Located in Joshua Tree National Forest, it’s one of the county’s most rural communities: But earned the attention of law enforcement from June 7-13 due to multiple complaints from residents.
The task force comprised deputies and detectives of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Mohave County Probation Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshall’s Office and the Arizona Department of Transportation. Its purpose, according to Sheriff Doug Schuster, was to target area crimes and “help create an atmosphere of order and lawfulness in the community of Dolan Springs.”
Authorities obtained warrants to search three homes in the area, where officers allegedly recovered six stolen vehicles and arrested a burglary suspect. Sheriff’s officials say a stolen trailer and thousands of dollars in allegedly stolen property were also discovered at the suspect’s home.
During the operation, law enforcement officials say 11 stolen vehicles were recovered. Schuster says the vehicles were stolen in Las Vegas and transported to Dolan Springs to be dismantled at two separate “chop shops.”
Law enforcement officials contacted more than 50 members of the Dolan Springs community – 13 of whom were ultimately arrested on charges ranging from burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon by a felon, methamphetamine and heroine-related offenses, alcohol offenses and miscellaneous traffic offenses.
“We will continue to combat crime countywide, including our most rural areas, to provide our citizens with a safe and secure place to live and work,” Schuster said in a news release this week. “This detail was successful due to the outstanding work of our deputies and all allied agencies involved.”
According to Schuster, the feedback from the community of Dolan Springs has been largely positive. Schuster says no use of force was used or required by deputies throughout the operation.
As of Wednesday evening, sheriff’s officials were unable to say what specific complaints prompted last week’s investigation. The names of those arrested were not immediately available as of this publication.
Dolan Springs = Stolen Things!
