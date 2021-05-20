The Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the April 17 shooting of Kingman resident Bradley Michael Rose was identified Wednesday as Matthew Farney, a deputy with the department for five years. The shooting is being investigated by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Havasu police say Farney was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.
According to a news release, deputies attempted to stop Rose, 29, because of several traffic violations, and he led them on a slow-speed pursuit through Kingman. The chase came to a halt when Rose drove erratically into oncoming traffic, according to the release, but he was later seen in another part of town, where he allegedly used his car to ram a sheriff’s office vehicle. Deputies caught up with Rose in the 1100 block of McVicar Avenue, where Farney attempted to arrest him. Rose allegedly punched Farney in the face and a struggle ensued over the deputy’s firearm. Farney then fired four shots at Rose, who was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later died of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
