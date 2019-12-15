The ability to text 911 during an emergency has moved beyond Havasu’s city limits into unincorporated parts of Mohave County.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced late last week that it is now capable of accepting text-to-911 emergency messages at its dispatch center from the unincorporated areas of Mohave County.
Anita Mortensen, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said that despite the expansion, Kingman and Bullhead City don’t have the capability for text-to-911.
“It will not work if you are inside those city limits, but Kingman and Bullhead are currently in the process of bringing this capability to those cities,” Mortensen said.
Lake Havasu City has had the text-to-911 system in place for about a year. Sgt. Tom Gray of the Lake Havasu City Police Department said the system is working well but is used infrequently.
“We get about two (texted) calls per month,” he said. “We do occasionally get false text-to-911 calls from cell phones that may have been deactivated.”
According to a 2017 statement from Havasu law enforcement officials, the four major wireless carriers — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — made the text-to-911 technology available to dispatch call centers. In Havasu’s case, it was paid for through the 911 surcharge tax collected by the carriers.
Mortensen said text-to-911 provides significant benefits to citizens, especially in cases when the caller cannot communicate verbally. For example, text-to-911 is useful to the hearing or speech impaired. Text-to-911 could also help in situations when a crime is in progress, the caller is facing domestic violence abuse or the caller is injured and cannot speak.
Text location information is not equal to current location technology in the 911 system.
Text messages may take longer to send or receive, depending on the 911 coverage area. If the caller is roaming or the service is unavailable, the caller will receive a bounce-back message stating, “Make a voice call to 911 for help; text-to-911 is not available.”
To text 911 in an emergency on a cell phone, enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field. The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and type of help needed. Then tap the “send” button.
Mortensen advised callers to be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher. Text in simple words; avoid abbreviations. Keep text messages brief and concise. She also said photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 at this time.
For details, call the Mohave County Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.
