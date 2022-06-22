Since 2018, Mohave County has provided a polygraph technician to outside law enforcement agencies to use in pre-employment screenings for new officers. Now, the sheriff’s office will charge a $150 fee for that service.
According to a memorandum by Chief Mohave County Deputy Dean McKie, the sheriff’s office has until now had no means of charging outside law enforcement agencies for polygraph services. The new $150 fee will be used by the department for ongoing equipment, software and training costs for the department’s background division.
“This is a housekeeping item,” Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “We added a polygraph technician in 2018, but never got a fee schedule added. We’re now servicing outside law enforcement agencies, and we need this fee.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the new fee schedule at its regular meeting on Monday in Kingman
