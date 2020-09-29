Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies suspect murder in the deaths of two Chloride residents this week.
Investigators were called to the Chloride residence Monday evening a neighbor of the victims allegedly found them deceased inside their home. Detectives began their investigation into the incident, and the sheriff’s office says the victims’ identities will be released when their next of kin have been contacted.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call the department’s toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.
