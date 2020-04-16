Two unrelated deaths that resulted from weapon offenses Wednesday are currently under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
According to MCSO, around 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatch received a report of a male subject with gunshot wounds. Initial reports indicated that a male subject was burglarizing a residence in the 1600 block of Amana Road in Dolan Springs.
Two neighbors went to check the residence. The burglar then exited the residence and fired several rounds from a rifle, striking one of the neighbors multiple times. The neighbors returned fire striking the burglar suspect. The burglar then fled into the desert. The burglar was located deceased in the desert area surrounding the property. The injured neighbor was flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.
In a press release, MCSO said, “We have reason to believe that the suspect could be linked to multiple other burglaries in the Dolan Springs area. The identity of the burglar suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This investigation is ongoing.”
Another individual was killed in Chloride Wednesday night. Around 11:19 p.m., dispatch received a report that two men had been in a physical altercation inside a residence and one had been shot.
According to MCSO, deputies arrived on scene and located one of the men deceased. After interviews were completed, detectives learned that a male subject had been drinking before he arrived at the residence in the 9700 block of N. Second St. and forced entry into the home.
An altercation ensued between the male subject and the homeowner, involving both a knife and a gun. The homeowner and the subject began fighting over the gun when two shots were fired, striking the subject in the chest and abdomen.
This investigation is also still ongoing.
