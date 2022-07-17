Confirmed coronavirus case numbers are on the rise throughout Mohave County, and the sheriff’s office is planning to extend a contract that will provide continued testing for staff and inmates at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has maintained a coronavirus testing agreement with Phoenix-based Translational Genomics Research Institute since June 2020, which was extended for one year last January under a $50,000 contract. Now Sheriff Doug Schuster hopes to extend that contract for another year.
Schuster’s request was filed last week by Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton. That request will come under review next week for possible approval by the county’s governing board.
“Due to the ongoing viral pandemic, MCSO requires a reliable source of sample testing for detention staff and inmates that may have been exposed to the coronavirus,” Acton wrote in her proposal. “TGEN provides tests for $51.31 per test and $10 per collection kit, whereas individual tests from other providers can cost more than $100 each. TGEN can consistently provide the volume of testing needed by the county, which can exceed hundreds of tests per month, and returns results within two business days.”
Mohave County detention officer Anthony Nicoletti ultimately died from complications related to his exposure to the coronavirus last October, and coronavirus testing for detention staff and inmates is still required in Mohave County.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the contract extension with TGEN at its next meeting in Kingman.
