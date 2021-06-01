A personal watercraft sank Sunday evening on the northern basin of Lake Havasu. It was the second such incident over Memorial Day weekend.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, the personal watercraft broke down at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, forcing the rider to seek assistance from a passing watercraft. The involved parties attempted to tow the inoperable personal watercraft, but it began to take on water before sinking.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox says the personal watercraft was recovered by a local salvage company, and no injuries were reported.
The incident followed a similar report on Saturday, when a personal watercraft capsized on Lake Havasu’s southern basin. Both riders were ejected from the watercraft, and deputies found the vehicle almost completely submerged with one passenger clinging to the vehicle. The passenger was pulled to safety, while another was brought aboard a passing boat. No injuries were reported during that incident.
— Today’s News-Herald
