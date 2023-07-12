Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives seek help and information from the public now that previously discovered human remains have been positively identified in a case being investigated as a homicide.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the remains, wrapped in a tarp and discarded in a pile of debris, were located and recovered from a remote desert area in Yucca on Dec. 4, 2022. She said DNA testing and lab analysis have determined the remains are those of Brandon Parlanti, 50, Kingman.
