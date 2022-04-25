The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in a boating accident on the Colorado River has been released from hospital care with only minor injuries, after being struck by a watercraft propeller.
Patrol deputies were called Saturday to the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu, after receiving reports that the male victim was struck by a propeller. The victim was loaded into the involved boat and transported to a Lake Havasu State Park launch ramp.
According to the sheriff’s office, the boat became stuck in a shallow area of the river, and several passengers attempted to push the watercraft into deeper water. The boat’s operator mistakenly left the boat’s gear in reverse, and a person swimming near the rear of the watercraft was struck multiple times in his abdomen.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Impairment was not considered to be a factor in the accident as of this weekend. The incident remained under investigation as of Monday.
