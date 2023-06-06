Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster

Doug Schuster

Mohave County faces a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year. County finance officials floated a possible quarter-cent sales tax, but the county’s governing board must now decide whether a new tax is worth it.

On Monday, members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors debated the possibility of such a sales tax, which would be used to fund the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Jail and other public safety operations for the next 20 years. Public safety remains the single largest expense to the county’s General Fund, consuming as much as $44.5 million from this year’s budget alone. According to Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian, a quarter-cent sales tax could simultaneously address the looming deficit and fully fund an understaffed sheriff’s office and jail.

